Major Case Squad investigating fatal shooting in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday evening in Brentwood.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill right off of Interstate 64.
Brentwood Police officers arrived to find a 58-year-old man shot to death.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was from Town and Country.
The Major Case Squad currently has 25 investigators actively working on this investigation. Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to call 314-963-6707 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.