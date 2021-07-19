Major Case Squad identifies suspect in Ferguson murder

FERGUSON, Mo. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have developed a suspect in a recent fatal shooting that took place in Ferguson.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16, near Highmont Drive and Gage Drive. When Ferguson police arrived on the scene, they found 26-year-old Austin Phillips of St. Ann lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said the incident started as a verbal altercation between people who knew each other.

On Monday, detectives identified 24-year-old Garry Rodgers as the suspected shooter. He’s believed to be driving a black Honda sedan and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police described Rodgers as 5’5″ tall and weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a skull tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information on Rodgers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Garry Rodgers