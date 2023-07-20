OVERLAND, Mo. – Detectives with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have identified the victim in a recent homicide, and believe they know who did it.

Overland police responded to a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Baltimore Avenue, not far from Midland Boulevard.

Officers found the victim, Gersain Rugerio-Rodriguez, laying at the end of the driveway at his home. He’d been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Rugerio-Rodriguez was 26.

The Major Case Squad was called in to assist with the investigation. They learned Rugerio-Rodriguez was originally from Mexico and had been living in the area for about five years. He was in his driveway with friends when a gunman drove by and opened fire.

On Thursday morning, authorities were searching north St. Louis County for a person of interest. They located the suspect’s vehicle, but not the person.

A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad believes police know who they’re looking for.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the Overland Police Department at 314-791-9506.