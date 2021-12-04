Major Case Squad investigates after St. Louis Metro bus driver shot, crashes into utility pole

ST. LOUIS – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is now investigating a shooting of a Metro bus driver who was shot while driving the bus, causing the bus to crash into a utility pole.

The driver is in the hospital in critical condition.



Police say this happened after 7 P.M. Friday night at the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. There were several passengers on the bus but no one was injured from the gunshot. Passengers reported it was a single gunshot from outside the bus that struck the driver while the bus was moving.

Mayor of Beverly Hills Brian Jackson said it’s unfortunate that this happened in the quiet city.



“Just want the family to know on behalf of the City of Beverly Hills, the Mayor and the board, we send our prayers. Our heart goes out to the family, and pray that all the best comes out of this,” he said

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to a local hospital.



A statement from President & CEO of Bi-State Development Taulby Roach said in part: “We are grieving this unexplainable event and ask the region to pray for the operator and their family. We also ask the public to recognize our heroic workforce who are understandably shaken by this event. Metro operators are true public servants and their bravery in the face of the ills of our region is courageous. They deserve much better than this.”



Police are asking anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous to call 866-731-TIPS.



“We have a very quiet city. If you look around, we have some of the lowest crimes of any other municipality. And I’ve been living here almost 32 years and it’s always been a quiet city,” Mayor Jackon said.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a CrimeStoppers reward of up to $5,000.