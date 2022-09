ST. ANN, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide in St. Ann.

Investigators say a 32-year-old man was killed around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 10000 block of Douglas Court. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

It’s unclear what might have led up to the incident, and no suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.