Major Case Squad investigates suspicious death in Warrenton

WARRENTON, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a suspicious death at the request of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive just before 12 p.m.

Wilkison said a 48-year-old man was found dead by a friend. The cause of death is unknown and is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Major Case Squad Hotline at 636-456-7088 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.