ST. LOUIS – A man was murdered overnight in a Berkeley strip mall parking lot. Tuesday morning, the Major Case Squad has been called in on the case.

The head of The Major Case Squad for this investigation told FOX 2that the victim was an adult male who was shot and killed on Frost Avenue just off North Hanley Road and not far from I-170.

That man pronounced dead at the scene here earlier. His body was taken away a short time ago. Investigators have been looking at the car on scene that has several bullet holes in it and has some connection to the case.

It’s understood that Berkeley Police got the call for a shooting at the location about one 1:30 a.m. The small strip mall area with several businesses in it. The violence appeared to erupt in the parking lot there.

Police have much of the parking lot area taped off. Multiple Major Case Squad detectives are at the scene, as the investigation begins to unfold. Berkeley Police as well as St. Louis County Police.

County police were processing the scene, trying to gather what information they can for Major Case Squad Investigators. The victim’s age and name have not yet been released. Authorities here shared that at this point there are no suspects.

FOX 2 is updating this story with more information as it becomes available.