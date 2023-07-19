ST. LOUIS – The Major Case Squad is activated in Overland Wednesday morning after a man was murdered outside a home.

15 to 20 major case detectives have been called in for the investigation. About six additional Overland police detectives are also on the case. Authorities are working out of the Overland Police Department.

Captain Jim Morgan told FOX 2 that the victim in the case is a 26-year-old man.

This all unfolded at a home on Baltimore Avenue not far from Midland Boulevard in Overland. The scene was close to the Overland border with St. John.

Police rushed after they got a call for shots fired just after 11:30 p.m. Captain Morgan shared that the 26-year-old male victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was at the end of a home’s driveway. Morgan explained that the victim lived at the home.

No one is in custody at this point, but Morgan says authorities do have a general suspect description. However, police are dealing with a bit of a language barrier with some of the people involved in the case speaking Spanish. Investigators are working to resolve that issue.

Morgan also said that he does not believe this was a random act of violence, rather authorities are working on the premise that the victim and the shooter knew each other in some capacity.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1212, or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.