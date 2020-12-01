Major Case Squad investigating fatal shooting on I-170 near Olive Blvd.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities responded to reports of a fatal shooting on Interstate 170 Monday afternoon near the Olive Boulevard exit in Olivette.

The incident shut down the southbound lanes on the interstate for nearly four hours. The southbound lanes reopened as rush hour calmed down just before 7 p.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene Monday and captured investigators taking pictures of a black SUV in the middle of the interstate with what appeared to be a bullet hole through the passenger side window.

Police found the victim, a 46-year-old woman, in the SUV with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called in to assist with the investigation.

According to police, the suspects were in two passenger cars, though it’s too early to say if she was caught in the crossfire.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.