Major Case Squad investigating after boxer gunned down outside Wellston home

WELLSTON, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Tuesday after a noted local boxer was gunned down on the street outside his home in Wellston.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to the 1500 block of Ben McLemore III Place after 12 p.m.

Investigators did not release the victim’s name as of early Tuesday evening. However, the victim’s sister, Marissa Wright, said he’s a well-known St. Louis athlete; a former Golden Gloves National Champion boxer in the mid-1990s.

Wright said he was the father of three girls and had a granddaughter.

Police and witnesses told FOX 2 he was on foot in the street outside his home on Ben McLemore Place when there was a sudden barrage of gunfire. We counted at least 20 evidence markers in the street indicating shell casings.

People took cover in their homes and yards when they heard the shooting; a car sped away from the scene after the gunfire. The victim died at the scene.

“He was a homeowner,” Wright said. “The only thing he did was go to work, get off work. He loved family. He loved to be with his family. He didn’t deserve this. I’m praying the person who did this is brought to justice.”

Major Case Squad detectives were canvassing the area as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad via the North County Police Cooperative’s Wellston Precinct at 314-553-8000.