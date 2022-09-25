ST. ANN, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the fatal shooting of a St. Ann man.

According to Tony Stewart, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, the shooting happened on Saturday at 12:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Douglas Court.

St. Ann police found the victim, Terrance Washington, dead at the scene. He was 32.

The department requested the Major Case Squad’s assistance in investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the St. Ann Police Department at 314-709-6117.