ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis arrested a woman and a juvenile, after already arresting a man earlier that day, in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in Pagedale following a MetroLink ride.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 7, on St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm Avenue. Police discovered Jaylin Johnson’s lifeless body at the scene, as well as numerous shell casings.

On Monday, the Major Case Squad released images of three persons of interest tied to the investigation. According to Sgt. Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the Major Case Squad, authorities received several tips from the public to help them identify those individuals, which, helped lead to the arrest of three people: a man, a woman, and a juvenile.

Early Tuesday morning, police announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kenneth Hall.

Investigators said that Hall was with a group of people riding westbound on a MetroLink train on July 7. Johnson was on the same train. Surveillance video shows Hall and others pointing at Johnson. He was talking to two women in Hall’s group.

Hall, Johnson, and others got off of the train at the Rock Road station in Pagedale. Investigators say that Johnson was shot and killed near the MetroLink station. His belongings, including a cellphone and gun were stolen. The victim’s pockets were turned inside out.

Police said Hall and others got onto an eastbound MetroLink train. Surveillance video allegedly shows Hall holding the victim’s gun on the train after the shooting. Hall and others got off the train in the city of St. Louis.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Major Case Squad confirmed the arrest of 18-year-old Darnesha Thomas-Perry and a juvenile. Investigators did not specify how Thomas-Perry and the juvenile were involved in the killing.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged both Hall and Thomas-Perry with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Both are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center; Hall on a $750,000 bond, and Thomas-Perry on a $1 million bond.

The unidentified juvenile remains in custody at St. Louis County Juvenile Detention.