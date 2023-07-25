ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Ferguson, Missouri, man is in custody on a $1 million cash-only bond after being charged Tuesday in a recent homicide investigation.

According to Jenny Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the killing happened around 1:20 a.m. that morning outside a small strip mall on Frost Avenue, very close to North Hanley Road and I-170 in Berkeley.

Berkeley police arrived to find the victim, identified Patrick Durley, shot to death in the parking lot. Durley was 30.

The Major Case Squad was activated to assist with the investigation, and helped to quickly identify and arrest Robert Ericks Jr. for the crime.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ericks, 41, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.