Major Case Squad makes arrest in Ferguson double murder

FERGUSON, Mo. – A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a double murder outside a Ferguson apartment complex.

According to Joey Nickles, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the murders happened Nov. 9 at about 11:45 p.m. in the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road. The victims, a man and woman, were sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Canfield Green Apartments.

Officers pronounced the man, 22-year-old Corzelius Kent, dead at the scene. They took the woman, identified as 18-year-old Articia Johnson, to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead as well.

Investigators with the Major Case Squad eventually identified and apprehended a suspect, identified as Jajuan Foster.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Foster with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

