ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – After being called to investigate a weekend murder in Hanley Hills, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made an arrest.

According to Sgt. Melissa Doss, a Major Case Squad spokeswoman, the killing occurred on Saturday, Feb. 18, at a home in the 7800 block of Utica Drive.

Officers with the North County Cooperative Police Department, who responded first, found John Stevens shot to death inside the residence. Stevens was 43.

The Major Case Squad claims investigators identified and arrested Terry Winebarger of Cuba, Missouri, in connection with the shooting.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Winebarger, 50, with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Winebarger remains jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.