Major Case Squad pleads for surveillance video help in two murders

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is leading a joint investigation involving the Brentwood and University City Police Departments following the murders of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev.

“Two innocent victims were heartlessly gunned down by some senseless violence,” said Capt. Fredrick Lemons, University City Police Department.

Police have yet to find a link between the victims. Investigators say it’s possible robbery was the motive. Forensic evidence at the murder scenes suggests it’s possible the same weapon was used in both murders.

“We need and desperately want the public’s help in this,” said Lt. Jack Abell, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance video from areas near the two murder scenes to contact either the University City Police, Brentwood Police or the Major Case Squad.

Goodkin was shot in the 8200 block of Delmar shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. Zacharev was killed about an hour later near the Drury Inn in Brentwood.

“If you have any camera, any home surveillance video, Ring, whatever you may have, please send it in to the departments,” said Val Joyner, public information officer for the Major Case Squad.

She said the reward for information leading to the identity of those responsible has grown to $30,000.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010), the Brentwood Police Department at 314-963-6708 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).