PINE LAWN, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing its investigation of a recent murder in Pine Lawn and is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

On Wednesday, the Major Case Squad released a surveillance image of a man in a light-colored t-shirt walking near the scene of the crime. Authorities did not indicate why this individual is a person of interest but said they wished to speak with him.

Investigators say Quntell Harris of Bel-Ridge was found shot to death on the morning of May 6, outside the Phillips 66 gas station in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Road. Harris was 36.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the image is asked contact the Major Case Squad through CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS; all calls remain anonymous.