ST. LOUIS – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis responded to three deadly shootings within a 12-hour span on Tuesday.

The first call came in just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning near a strip mall in Berkeley on Frost Avenue.

There, 30-year-old Patrick Durley was shot and killed. Robert Ericks Jr., 41, is being charged with first-degree murder and being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Then, about four hours later in East St. Louis, Illinois, 23-year-old Turyan Austell was shot and killed at the Jackie Joyner Kersee MetroLink station. As MetroLink operations were briefly halted, the suspect fled the scene. The police have released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.

In Madison, one person was shot and killed, and another was taken to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Edwardsville.

“I’ve been used to it for a few years now,” said 14-year-old Derrick.

Derrick lives in the neighborhood and heard the shots Tuesday afternoon.

A sad reality for a young man growing up in the Metro East.

“My cousin’s dad got shot a few weeks ago, so I have been crying ever since,” Derrick said.

Crime scenes like the one in Madison are just another day for the 14-year-old.

“I didn’t go to the funeral because I would have cried more,” Derrick said.

Anyone with information can reach out to the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.