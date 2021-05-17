Major Case Squad says murders of local doctor and 70-year-old woman are connected

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators have recovered forensic evidence linking a pair of murders that took place within an hour of each other over the weekend.

According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergie Zacharev were both shot and killed Saturday evening in University City and Brentwood, respectively.

The first shooting happened just after 10:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Delmar Boulevard. Stanley and Barbara Goodkin were driving eastbound when they heard gunshots. The couple realized they’d been shot and drove to a hospital.

Barbara Goodkin died at the hospital the following day. She was 70.

The second incident occurred in the 8700 block of Eager Road around 11:45 p.m. Brentwood Police officers responded to a shooting at the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill and discovered Zacharev shot to death. Zacharev was 58 and lived in Town and Country.

The Major Case Squad has not identified a possible motive or link between the victims.

In the meantime, investigators are looking for a silver/metallic small SUV or passenger-style vehicle that may have been involved in both shootings.

The Major Case Squad and the University City Police Department are conducting a joint investigation and are requesting anyone with information about these incidents to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (ext. 8010), the Brentwood Police Department at 314-963-6708, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

Those who want to remain anonymous or who are interested in the reward must call CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story.