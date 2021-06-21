Major Case Squad searching for vehicle used in Hazelwood murder

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Detectives with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have been called to assist police in Hazelwood with a murder investigation.

According to Joey Nickles, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, the murder took place Wednesday, June 16, at 7:45 p.m. in the 8400 block of Latty Avenue.

Hazelwood police officers found two people had been shot at that location. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims, 33-year-old Ervin Costello, died at the hospital. The second victim survived and is recovering.

Police learned the victims were walking along Latty Ave. when a vehicle pulled alongside them in the road and people in the car began shooting.

Nickles said the Major Case Squad discovered the suspects were driving a 2013 or newer-model white Cadillac ATS with dark-tinted windows. There were no plates on the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-513-5254 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.