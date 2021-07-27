Major Case Squad update on Bel-Ridge murder investigation

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have released images of the suspected car used in last weekend’s murder of a 19-year-old.

According to Sgt. Keith Rider, a Major Case Squad spokesman, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, in the 4800 block of Trumbell Avenue near N. Hanley Road.

Bel-Ridge Police found the victim, 19-year-old Gregg Price, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Price was taken to a local hospital where later died.

On Tuesday, authorities identified the vehicle used in Price’s murder. It’s a 2012 black Volvo S60-T5 with tinted windows and Missouri temporary tag 05H-DJC. Images of the vehicle are attached below.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County Communications at 636-529-8210. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

