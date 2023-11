ST. LOUIS – Some major chains have special deals for U.S. service members.

Denny’s is celebrating all who served in the military with a free grand slam breakfast Friday until noon. IHOP is dishing out free red, white, and blue pancakes or pancake combo Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, veterans can also get a free donut at Dunkin’, a free donut and coffee at Krispy Kreme, and free boneless wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings.