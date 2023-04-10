ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has been undertaking extensive repairs on a stretch of I-44 in Eureka, causing major traffic backups since March. The repairs are being carried out on the bridge deck over the Meramec River, and MoDOT has closed off one lane of I-44 eastbound at Lewis for the first stage of the project, leaving only two lanes available. The Lewis Road westbound ramp has also been closed.

Later in the summer, crews will close a lane in the westbound direction, but three lanes will still be open for drivers. Towards the end of the summer, crews will switch up the closures eastbound to have the far right lane closed. The closures have caused significant backups during morning rush hours between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

MoDOT engineer Ryan Pearcy has advised drivers to expect delays and plan their commutes accordingly. “Stay calm, drive the speed limit, work with each other, don’t be barreling through, that’s what makes the work zones bad, so everyone is in it and just work with us as we continue this maintenance, because it is necessary to keep the bridge open and in good condition for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The project and closures are expected to be completed by December.