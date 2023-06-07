ST. LOUIS – There are several global icons that we all know by just one name: Adele, Beyoncé, Cher, Madonna, and Prince. Perhaps the most iconic one is Messi.

You will get a chance to see the global megastar next season in CITYPARK.

“When you say Messi, people know who he is,” said Kiera Coleman.

There are only a few words that come to mind when describing Argentina’s number 10. Bryan Pantukhoff, a manager at The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern, described Messi as a “superstar.”

Coleman called him, a “legend.”

“He is the world’s most famous and best soccer player,” said Catherine Neville with Explore St. Louis.

On Wednesday, news broke that Lionel Messi would be signing the most lucrative Major League Soccer (MLS) deal of all time for Inter Miami. Messi’s deal includes an option for part ownership of the club and a cut of the revenue from new subscribers to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, according to ESPN.

The news of Messi coming at a time when St. Louis City SC is rolling, winning nine of the team’s 15 games, good enough for the top spot in the Western Conference.

“It’s been fantastic,” Pantukhoff said. “For our business, it’s been through the roof every game day, we are sold out.”

Neville said it’s too early to know how much of an impact the team has had on tourism, but one thing is for sure, more visitors are in town on game days, and next year could be even bigger.

“I mean when the team is doing well, it means everything to the city,” she said. “Having Messi coming to St. Louis as part of next season’s lineup of soccer experiences is going to be huge.”

If you think getting a ticket for this season is hard wait until Messi comes to town. The cheapest ticket against Inter Miami this season is $216 on SeatGeek as of Wednesday afternoon, and Messi won’t even be playing.

As for when Messi touches City SC’s pitch next year.

“I would definitely try to get in that stadium anyway shape or form,” Pantukhoff said.

City SC’s next game is Sunday at CITYPARK against the Los Angeles Galaxy.