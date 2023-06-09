ST. LOUIS –A major water main break at Lansdowne and Chippewa is causing some people in St. Louis to have low or no water pressure. Collector of Revenue Gregory FX Daly says that crews are working to isolate the break in the 20-inch main.

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for several south St. Louis neighborhoods. The city’s water division says that they have not detected any water contamination. The boil water advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

Neighborhoods with a precautionary boil advisory:

Bevo Mill

Boulevard Heights

Carondelet

Dutchtown

Holly Hills

Mount Pleasant

Lindenwood Park

Elected officials are proposing a water rate increase to pay for infrastructure improvements in the city. The increase would result in the largest hikes in city water bills in nearly three decades.

The proposal came at a budget hearing Monday by Public Utilities Director Curk Skouby. The proposal would mean two 20% increases in the next fiscal year. One in July, and the other in January 2024.

Skouby said the increases are necessary to help the water division deal with rising costs and aging infrastructure. Altogether, the increases would mean a $10 monthly jump in the average customer’s bill.

A representative from the St. Louis Mayor’s office states, “With more than 60 water main breaks since October 2022, it’s absolutely clear that the City can no longer kick the can down the road.”