ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A crash has led to major traffic backups in south St. Louis County on Interstate 255 just before the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

MoDOT says backups begin at I-255 near Koch Road, just before the bridge and the Missouri-Illinois state line.

Traffic cameras show authorities responding to the area. Drivers are believed to be backed up for several miles on both sides of the bridge.

Anyone driving around the area should anticipate delays or consider using alternate routes.

