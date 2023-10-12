ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person is dead after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on Interstate 44 near Pacific.

The crash has led to major backups in the westbound lanes of I-44. Traffic is stalled in the area as of Thursday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Additional details around the crash are limited at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as crews look to clear it. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Check FOX 2’s traffic map for real-time updates.