Majority of all BJC employees have met COVID vaccine mandate deadline

ST. LOUIS – BJC Healthcare in St. Louis is reporting a large percentage of its employees have complied with the COVID vaccine mandate.



A total of 99 percent of its 31,000 employees have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The company says this is great news for their team members, patients, and communities they serve. BJC Healthcare announced the mandate in June requiring that all workers to receive at least their first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 15.

Religious and medical exemptions are allowed. A spokesperson said a few hundred employees had not complied with the mandate and workers who missed the deadline may be suspended for up to 30 days.

BJC employees who are not vaccinated may be terminated.



The health care systems in the St. Louis area were among the first employers to issue vaccine mandates for employees. Mercy and SSM Health employees face a Sept. 30 deadline in their vaccine mandates.

St. Luke’s Hospital also requires its employees to be vaccinated.