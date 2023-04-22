ST. LOUIS — Make-a-Wish, Missouri and Kansas, celebrated their 40th anniversary in a big way! It held a wish reveal for 17-year-old Dannah.

She lives in Maryland Heights and is fighting sickle cell disease. She’s one of three kids in her family who suffer from the disease. The revelation was the news that her wish to go to Hawaii was coming true.

It included a Hawaiian-themed party and a Kona shaved ice truck. Since 1983, Make-a-Wish Missouri and Kansas have granted more than 93 wishes to children in the region with critical illnesses. Their office in Ballwin serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas.