Make-A-Wish Foundation seeks volunteers in Missouri, Kansas

ST. LOUIS – The Make-A-Wish Foundation is looking for volunteers in Missouri and Kansas to help grant life-changing wishes for local children battling critical illnesses.

Volunteer opportunities include being an event organizer, an interpreter/translator, or a wish granter, according to a press release. A wish granter meets with the children and their families to help determine the child’s wish and help make it happen.

Photo Courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation

“At Make-A-Wish, our goal is to bring strength and hope to a child battling a critical illness at the moment when they need it most, and as a wish granter, you will play a critical role in that process,” said Brian Miller, marketing & communications director at Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas.

“Volunteers are at the heart of our organization and we need them now more than ever. It is extremely rewarding work that makes a real impact in the lives of these children, their families, and their communities.”

Volunteers are needed in Cape Girardeau, Springfield, and Kansas City, Missouri, as well as Wichita and Topeka, Kansas. They can choose when and how they want to be involved within the organization.

For more information, visit the Make-A-Wish Foundation website.