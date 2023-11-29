ST. LOUIS — A seven-year-old is set to experience the magic of Walt Disney World thanks to the sponsorship of Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas. This special moment unfolded during a surprise wish reveal for Asah, a St. Louis boy diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Asah’s dream of meeting his favorite character, Mickey Mouse, will come true in December of this year. On Giving Tuesday, he received the thrilling news through a surprise scavenger hunt around the office and a dance party at the nonprofit’s headquarters.

The initiative aims to shed light on the 200 kids in the St. Louis area currently awaiting the fulfillment of their wishes. Currently, the chapter has over 600 children in the pipeline, with 200 of them located in the St. Louis area. The organization is actively raising awareness about the importance of granting more wishes, mirroring the joy brought to Wish Kid Asah.

During the period between November 21 and Giving Tuesday on November 28, every donation made to the organization will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $25,000.

“A Make-A-Wish experience has the power to transform lives,” emphasized Brian Miller, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas. “Asah has already faced so much in his young life, robbing him of pieces of his childhood. Our goal is to restore that childhood, offering him hope, happiness, and healing through the transformative power of a wish.”