Makeup, masks, and you – Upcoming virtual “Beauty Buzz” fundraiser raises scholarships for journalism students

ST. LOUIS – In the age of COVID-19, daily routines have been turned upside down. And for many of us, that includes our attention to skincare and makeup.

Can I wear makeup under a face mask?

Do I need to use moisturizer?

Why bother when most of my face is covered by a face mask?

All of those questions will be answered this Saturday at Beauty Buzz, hosted by The St. Louis Press Club and Neiman Marcus.

The annual event raises funds for journalism scholarships. Over the past decade, the Press Club has awarded more than $600,000 in journalism scholarships to approximately 300 students from the St. Louis area.

“We want to encourage students who want to chase their dream of being a writer, or in journalism, or communications. And this is one way that we can help support our local area colleges students,” St. Louis Press Club Board Member Ellen Soule said.

St. Louisan Meghan Gunn is among those scholarship recipients. She is currently studying audio journalism at New York University.

“It’s obviously been amazing to be financially backed by the scholarship. But also, to have this group of people who have been supporting me from afar, and having this support system of journalists in St. Louis, while I’m far away in New York,” Gunn said.

Topics covered in this year’s Beauty Buzz will be of special interest to guests, as they adjust to the world of face masks – and the affect fabric can have on one’s skin, and overall appearance.

“The skincare routine that you had prior to wearing a mask with any regularity, may need to be adjusted, and updated to fit new skincare concerns that you’re experiencing,” Neiman Marcus Brand Manager Lindsey Barile said. “With chafing and dry and irritated skin, it all depends on the mask you’re wearing. And the skincare routine that you have.”

Barile said the event will give guests the scoop on how to look and feel good – something that is important – and attainable – even underneath a face mask.

“We’re going to make sure our guests know how to take good care of our skin,” she said. “Whether you’re home in your pajamas all day or venturing out in the world.”

Beauty pros from Bobbi Brown, Chantecaille, and La Mer will provide demonstrations.

Guests can also purchase tickets on “chance” prizes for makeup and skin care products.

This year’s Beauty Buzz event will be held virtually due to Covid-19. The event will take place Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Single tickets cost $60 and include a face mask and a Neiman Marcus tote containing beauty items. Guests who register for the event can pick up their tote and mask the following week.

For signup and registration, visit STLPressClub.org.