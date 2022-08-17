ST. LOUIS – Calling all nonnas!

Mama Lucia’s Pizza is searching for a grandmother to be their brand ambassador. The 2022-2023 gig is paid.

Lucia’s Pizza said they are “seeking a grandma to represent the brand on social media, offering wisdom to the next generation and expressing her uncensored opinions on topics of her choice.” They said the “rise of the grandma influencers on TikTok” inspired them to create this position.

Interested grandmothers can apply from Wednesday, August 17 to Friday, September 16. Applicants are asked to submit a headshot and videos that get to the heart of their personality. The job requires a commitment of two hours per month for video and photo shoots. The content from these will be published on the brand’s social media pages along with potential radio and broadcast opportunities.

“Mama Lucia’s was the original St. Louis frozen pizza company when the brand began in 1981 in St. Louis’ historical Italian neighborhood of The Hill,” President Scotty Ashby said. “We all know the archetype of the matriarch in the family that keeps everyone honest. We’re looking for a modern day nonna to engage with our social media audiences and connect with the next generation of pizza lovers.”

Applicants must be 60 or older. The winning nonna will receive $200 per month for the duration of the contract. Click here to apply.