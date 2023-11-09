ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County grand jury has handed down a 15-count indictment on a man accused of firing shots during a Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event last month.

Matthew McCulloch, 39, is accused of firing multiple shots at a Halloween-themed event held at North Kirkwood Middle School on Oct. 15.

McCulloch was formerly involved with the St. Louis County Police Department, but he is no longer employed. He is also the son of former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McClulloch.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX 2, hundreds of children and adults attended the trunk-or-treat event. McCulloch aggressively approached attendees and made statements like “you are all going to die” before he one witness shoved him.

After McCulloch fell to the ground, he pulled out a handgun and badge and began shooting in an upward direction, shouting that attendees would die, per the probable cause statement. At some point, several witnesses tackled McCulloch and authorities seized the weapon.

The indictment means St. Louis County will be proceeding with criminal prosecution over the incident. The case is being handled by a conviction and incident review unit, an independent unit designed to handle cases involving police officers and other public figures in St. Louis County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Per the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, McCulloch was indicted on the following charges:

Six counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk

Seven counts of armed criminal action

One count of making a terrorist threat

One count of unlwaful use of a weapon

McCulloch remains in pre-trial detention on a $500,000 cash-only bond.