ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man is accused of stealing $150 worth of frozen chicken from a Popeyes restaurant in Pagedale while he was out on bond.

Prosecutors have charged Damon Saulberry, 53, with second-degree burglary and stealing in the investigation. The incident unfolded Tuesday at the Popeyes in the 7100 block of Page Avenue.

Based on surveillance footage reviewed by investigators, a man went inside the Popeyes during the early morning hours while it was closed.

According to court documents, Saulberry entered the restaurant through an unsecured door and removed multiple boxes of frozen chicken, which were valued at around $150. Restaurant staff identified Saulberry as the suspect and told police they were familiar with him from previous encounters.

Saulberry is now jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond in this case. At the time of the incident, he was out on bond on multiple stealing cases.

“It amazes me to see people who look at burglary and stealing the way the rest of us look at going shopping. We prosecute these crimes aggressively in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

If convicted, Saulberry could face up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines in connection with the Popeyes heist.