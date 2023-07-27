ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was indicted Thursday in federal court on felony charges linked to a murder-for-hire plot more than a decade ago.

Federal prosecutors have charged Michael Grady, 68, on charges of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to an indictment, Grady is accused of working with Victoria Rena Williams, 65, to help find someone to murder Charles Harris III. Investigators say Williams and Harris were in a romantic relationship before Harris was killed on Oct. 5, 2011.

The indictment alleges that Williams started the application process for a $250,000 life insurance police for Harris in August 2010, specifically asking if the policy would provide coverage if Harris was robbed and killed.

The indictment further states she was regularly in phone contact with Grady before and after she contacted the phone company, discussing how to introduce killers to Harris and arranging potential clients to meet him.

After Harris’ death, Williams contacted the life insurance company to collect the proceeds of the insurance policy with Grady’s help. The indictment states she received around $220,000 on Feb. 28, 2014 and later made a cashier’s check of $110,000 available to Grady, per the indictment.

Williams’ case is still pending, and she has pled not guilty to all charges. Grady has not yet entered a plea.