Man accused knowingly infecting developmentally disabled person with HIV

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Velda City man is facing accusations that he knowingly infected a developmentally disabled person with HIV.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jerome Anderson on Wednesday with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of recklessly infecting another with HIV.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened July 2. Police claim Anderson persuaded the 18-year-old victim to get into his car.

Anderson then drove the victim to Velda City and committed sex acts on the 18-year-old, Panus said. The victim’s disability makes them incapable of giving consent.

Panus said Anderson knew he was HIV positive.

Anderson is a registered sex offender and has multiple prior offenses, Panus said.

Jerome Anderson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News