Man accused knowingly infecting developmentally disabled person with HIV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Velda City man is facing accusations that he knowingly infected a developmentally disabled person with HIV.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jerome Anderson on Wednesday with two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of recklessly infecting another with HIV.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened July 2. Police claim Anderson persuaded the 18-year-old victim to get into his car.

Anderson then drove the victim to Velda City and committed sex acts on the 18-year-old, Panus said. The victim’s disability makes them incapable of giving consent.

Panus said Anderson knew he was HIV positive.

Anderson is a registered sex offender and has multiple prior offenses, Panus said.

Jerome Anderson