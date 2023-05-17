CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Ann man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her and the woman’s children with a gun.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Ann Police Department, the incident happened Sunday, May 14, in the 8700 block of Windom Avenue. Concerned neighbors called 911 to report an altercation at the home.

Officers arrived and met with the victim. Five children were present at the home during the incident. The victim agreed to let police search the property, and they found five firearms in the residence.

Police claim Edorian Simon struck the victim in the head. The victim’s 16-year-old daughter intervened and sprayed mace at Simon to stop the attack. The daughter pulled her mother into a bedroom.

When the victim opened the door, Simon allegedly pointed a handgun at her and the teen, telling them, “You gone make me kill you.”

Police also claim Simon pointed the gun at the victim’s 14-year-old son and asked why the child didn’t try to intervene during the altercation.

Simon was taken into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Simon, 30, with third-degree domestic assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting. Simon remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Simon faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each charge.