ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A University City man is in custody for allegedly attacking a police officer with a pole when the officer intervened in a fight between the man and his son.

According to a report filed by the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department, the incident occurred on June 17 at a residence on Hoyt Drive. The responding officer was notified of an argument and physical altercation involving a father and son.

When the officer arrived, police claim he attempted to break up the fight and deployed his Taser on the father twice, but that did not work. The man ran to the side of the home and the officer chased after him. The father had armed himself with a five-foot metal pole and began swinging it at the officer.

The officer unholstered his gun and ordered the man to drop the metal pole. The man continued swinging the pole but eventually dropped it. The officer tried to apprehend the father, but he went into the residence.

Police allege the man yelled he was going to arm himself and the officer called for backup.

An additional officer arrived at the scene, and the two of them went inside the home and confronted the father.

The officers struggled with the father but were eventually able to subdue and arrest him. The father then made numerous statements about killing cops in the past, and threatened to shoot the arresting officers. The father then spat on one of the officers.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Terrance Williams, 49, with third-degree assault – special victim and unlawful use of a weapon. He remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Williams faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the assault charge, and up to four years and a $10,000 fine on the weapon charge.