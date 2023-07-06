ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man is accused of battering and choking the mother of their children, as well as striking one of the kids.

According to a report filed by the Berkeley Police Department, the incident happened on June 19 at a home in the 6000 block of Evergreen Boulevard.

Police and prosecutors claim Emanuel Vaughn was outside the home when he and the victim got into an argument in front of their children. The victim took the kids inside and locked the door.

Vaughn allegedly kicked the door in, then cornered and attacked the mother. Police say he struck the woman several times in the face, bit her head, pulled her hair, and put her in a chokehold.

The mother, who nearly lost consciousness, put both of her feet on the refrigerator and pushed off to escape the chokehold. She fell to the floor, and Vaughn kicked her.

Police say the woman grabbed her son to protect the child, but Vaughn struck both her and the boy.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Vaughn with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. The former charge carries a seven-year max sentence and $10,000 fine, while the latter carries a sentence of up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Vaughn remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.