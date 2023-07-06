ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man has been charged with breaking into a Florissant dialysis center and later stealing a truck from an auto repair business.

According to a report filed by the Florissant Police Department, the break-ins happened on June 21.

The first incident occurred at the DaVita Cross Keys Dialysis near New Halls Ferry Road and Lindbergh Boulevard. An employee at the dialysis center called police after she encountered a strange man in a secured area of the business. Officers reviewed surveillance video and discovered the man got into the lobby and then climbed through a window to gain access to the secure area.

Florissant police were then called to the nearby Rosnick’s Auto Care a short time later. An employee discovered that a $1,200 laptop was missing, and that a 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up truck had been stolen. The keys to the truck and another vehicle at the repair shop had been taken from a lockbox.

While reviewing surveillance footage from Rosnick’s, police claim an officer recognized the suspect, Kristopher Payne, from prior run-ins. The woman at the dialysis center also identified Payne as the man she saw at her office.

The next day, Payne was seen on surveillance video parking the truck at Rosnick’s, but leaving with the keys.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Payne with two counts of first-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, and stealing $750 or more. The latter two charges each carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Each count of burglary carries a sentenced between five and 15 years. Payne remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.