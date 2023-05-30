ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man has been jailed for allegedly walking into a Florissant business and choking a woman working there.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Brandon Dailey, 35, with two counts of third-degree assault. Dailey is in custody on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

According to a report from the Florissant Police Department, the incident took place on May 17 at a business on North Highway 67.

Police claim Dailey walked into the business, strangled the victim, and struck her several times.

Several people witnessed the attack, and the incident was partially recorded on security video.

If convicted, Dailey faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each charge.

“No one should be subject to any kind of attack at one’s place of work or business, and it is particularly egregious when it is someone from your personal life,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.