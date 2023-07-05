ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police and prosecutors say a Hazelwood man struck his partner and then prevented her from leaving their home with their two children.

According to a report filed by the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident occurred June 18 in the 700 block of Riderwood Drive.

Police claim Brandon Jones, 35, and his partner were arguing in the home when Jones pushed her into a corner and hit her. She attempted to leave the residence with their two children, ages two and three, when Jones told her she wasn’t allowed to leave.

The woman walked out the home with their children and Jones chased after her, police say.

Jones grabbed the woman by her her and limbs and dragged her back into the home while yelling at her. Jones took the children and left them in the street unattended.

The woman got her car keys and tried to leave again, but Jones chased her back inside and attempted to lock her in the home. The children were still in the roadway at this time.

The woman finally escaped the home but only had enough time to grab one of her children before fleeing to a police station.

Officers say the victim had red, rash-like marks on her arms and legs. Jones was then arrested.

Prosecutors charged Jones with third-degree domestic assault, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree kidnapping, and resisting arrest. Jones remains jailed on a $65,000 cash-only bond.

“Though any act of domestic violence is heinous and unacceptable, it’s that much worse in the presence of children,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

If convicted, Jones faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine for kidnapping and both counts of child endangerment, up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine for domestic assault, and up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine for resisting arrest.