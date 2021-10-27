Man accused of exposing himself to St. Louis school children

ST. LOUIS – A man has been taken into custody for allegedly exposing himself to children inside St. Louis schools in the past two weeks.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incidents happened Oct. 12 and Oct. 14. Police did not identify the schools where the crimes occurred.

In both instances, the suspect trespassed onto school property and went into the buildings.

The suspect was seen driving a dark-colored Chevy Cruz with tinted windows and a temp tag.

He was arrested Wednesday morning in Hazelwood for sexual misconduct and trespassing.

FOX 2 is not identifying the suspect, pending official charges.