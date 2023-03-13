ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An East St. Louis, Illinois, was charged Monday for allegedly fighting with a police officer at a hospital in St. Louis County on New Year’s Eve.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the Richmond Heights Police Department, the incident happened at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis on Clayton Road.

Police claim Joshua Gray, a patient in the emergency room, attempted to run from the hospital and a Richmond Heights officer went to bring Gray back inside. Police nor prosecutors explained why Gray wanted to leave the hospital.

While being escorted back to the ER, Gray allegedly threw a cup of soapy water in the officer’s face. Gray tackled the officer and both men fell to the ground. During the ensuing struggle, police claim Gray tried tugging at the officer’s holstered pistol in order to take it.

Gray was eventually restrained by the officer.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Gray with one count of attempted stealing of a firearm, which is a felony.