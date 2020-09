CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old with child endangerment for hiding a loaded gun in a child’s car seat.

According to court documents, St. Louis County police were executing a search warrant on Adam Swinney-Jones on Sept. 30 when they found a weapon in the car seat.

The child in the car seat was 6 months old.

Police said Swinney-Jones admitted to hiding the firearm because he was scared.