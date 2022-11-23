CLAYTON, Mo. – A man is behind bars over a series of violent crimes last weekend in St. Louis County.

Jaquan Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping three people, threatening them with a gun and sexually assaulting a woman Sunday evening in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Banks with eight felonies in the investigation, including two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed criminal action, one count of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of domestic assault. He also faces pending charges in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Investigators say Banks kidnapped a woman and two children from a home Saturday in Collinsville and forced them into a vehicle by gunpoint. The Clayton Police Department received a tip and spotted the suspect vehicle around 8 p.m. Sunday near North Central Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard.

Police found the woman and two young children inside the car. The woman told police they were kidnapped and Banks previously drove them to Berkeley in north St. Louis County, where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say the woman drove the woman and two children throughout the St. Louis region while delivering food orders Sunday. According to the Clayton Police Department, the victim told police he was trying to get enough money to leave Missouri with her and the children.

Officers later found Banks inside a sushi restaurant in Clayton and arrested him without incident. Police recovered a handgun and an extended magazine from his sweatshirt pockets. There was also another rifle inside the car with the kidnapped woman and children.

Banks is jailed in St. Louis County on a $100,000 cash-only bond.