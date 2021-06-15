Man accused of killing 6 found not competent to stand trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man charged with killing six people on or near trails in south Kansas City four to five years ago has been found not competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Monday that 26-year-old Fredrick Scott, of Kansas City, is mentally unfit to aid in his own defense. Scott is charged with first-degree murder in the separate shooting deaths of 57-year-old Steven Gibbons; 54-year-old John Palmer; 67-year-old David Lenox; 57-year-old Timothy Rice; 61-year-old Michael Darby; and 64-year-old Karen Harmeyer.

All of the deaths occurred in 2016 and 2017 along city hiking and biking trails. Scott has been in custody since his arrest in 2017. A re-evaluation of Scott’s mental fitness was set for August.