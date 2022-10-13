ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is accused of killing a former romantic partner and assaulting another man in an attack last month in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

According to homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place around 1 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the 2800 block of Itaska Street. Police arrived to find a 21-year-old woman had been shot in the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police claim Brandon Desean Terrell-Warren, 25, walked up to a parked car at that location with a man and woman inside the vehicle.

Terrell-Warren first allegedly punched the man while the woman grabbed a pistol in the car. Terrell-Warren then took the gun from the woman while the other man fled.

The male victim told police he heard gunshots and returned to the scene, and that’s when he found the woman shot dead in the street.

Terrell-Warren was later apprehended and the male victim was able to identify him in a photographic lineup, police said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Terrell-Warren with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing a firearm, and fourth-degree assault.