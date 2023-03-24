ST. LOUIS – Murder charges are expected to be filed Friday against Davionne McRoberts, the man accused of killing his grandparents in Troy, Missouri on Tuesday.

The Lincoln County prosecuting attorney told our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the 24-hour hold period expires at 3:00 p.m. The prosecutor shared that during the manhunt to find McRoberts on Wednesday, the 25-year-old walked into a psychiatric hospital, covered in blood, seeking to commit himself.

He was kept there under police guard until he was arrested at 3:00 p.m. Thursday.